FILE - In this Wednesday, June 4, 2014 file photo, Golden Dawn supporters hold the party flag and Greek national flags during a rally outside Parliament in Athens. Greek police officials they are planning to deploy about 2,000 officers around Athens as the leadership of the extreme right group Golden Dawn faces a landmark criminal trial verdict. Eighteen former lawmakers from the party founded in the 1980s as a neo-Nazi organization are among 69 defendants who have been on trial for the past five years. The verdict is expected Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

(Bild: AP)