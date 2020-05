BRU08:SPORT-SOCCER:BRUSSELS,30SEP97 - Anderlecht players celebrate at the end of their UEFA Cup first round, second leg soccer match against Salzburg at the Anderlecht stadium September 30. Anderlecht beat Salzburg 4-2 for a 7-6 agregate win. Some Belgian newspapers had hinted Anderlecht coach Rene Vandereycken would be sacked if Anderlecht, UEFA Cup winners in 1983, had failed to qualify for the second round. nk/Photo by Benoit Doppagne REUTERS

