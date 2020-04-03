Change to:
German
Tough times:
Billionaire Benko asks for state support
„I have never needed any help from politics“, real estate investor René Benko told the Austrian daily „Die Presse“ only last year. Now, he is seeking state support.
The mandated store closures are a bitter blow to the investor who thus far, had grown so accustomed to success. The negotiations around German state support for Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof are up in the air.
diepresse.com
„Manager Magazin“ reports that restructuring specialist Arndt Geiwitz is working on a bailout plan for Benko. However, state support is predicated upon disclosing all business records. It seems the consultants at PWC are preparing the relevant documents to be able to guarantee a favorable outlook. The outcome is still open.
Austrian billionaire René Benko’s department store chain is wobbling dangerously. Celebrity consultant Arndt Geiwitz is already working on a bailout plan. One key component: a state guarantee worth billions.
manager-magazin.de
As recently as February 20th, „Manager Magazin“ reported, writing very positively on René Benko, that well-known German billionaire Klaus-Michael Kühne planned to invest in Benko’s Signa on a return-oriented basis. What would the verdict on his investment look like now? Other prominent investors include Harti Weirather and Torsten Töller. These people have not commented on their investments.
So far, billionaire Klaus-Michael Kühne put his money mostly into prestigious real estate. Now, he’s investing on a return-oriented basis - together with René Benko.
manager-magazin.de
The daily „Standard“ also reports on the insolvency proceedings of Benko’s department store chain, and also that Kika/Leiner has applied for short-time work in Austria. Short-time work is a form of state support.
Galeria Kaufhof Karstadt is filing for a special form of bankruptcy. At Kika-Leiner, things are tense as well: 4000 employees are working on short-time. The rescue shield proceedings are a milder form of insolvency. Similar to what is known as the “Chapter 11” system in the US, under this model, creditors do not have access to the assets of the company during the restructuring. The model is usually applied when financial insolvency is looming.
derstandard.at
Benko’s department store chain has swiftly discontinued rent payments due to the corona crisis. Many companies are doing this now. However, the landlord is the Signa group itself. Benko pays rent to himself, but offsets this through other companies in his group. Banks call this procedure a cluster risk, which is now becoming imminent.
Just as other retail chains before it, the real estate investor’s Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof have stopped their rent payments due to the corona crisis. There is ‘no other choice’, Wednesday’s ‘Spiegel’ quotes a letter by the company to its renters on Monday. Since renters cannot currently grant the department stores ‘full use of the rental object’, they cannot claim payment either, states the letter.
derstandard.at
In Switzerland, where Benko shortly bought the Globus warehouses from Migros, there are rumbles too:
The next crisis is underway in Zurich. Benko is asking the Migros board for a discount of 200 million on Globus. Instead of the agreed-upon 1000 million, the self-made man now only wants to pay 800 million. A spokesperson has denied this.
insideparadeplatz.ch
In these difficult times for the department stores, former manager Stephan Fanderl, held up as a prodigy, is suddenly nowhere to be found.
In the critical phase of the corona crisis, Karstadt boss Fanderl is not on board. Insiders believe he is not returning. Verdi is criticizing the banks.
waz.de
