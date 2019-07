TERRE HAUTE, INDIANA - JULY 25: A sign warns away trespassers at the Federal Correctional Complex Terre Haute on July 25, 2019 in Terre Haute, Indiana. Today U.S. Attorney William Barr announced that the federal government would resume executing prisoners after a two-year hiatus.The first five are scheduled to be executed at the Terre Haute prison between December 9 this year and January 15, 2020. The federal government has executed four prisoners since 1960. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP

Bild: APA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/SCOTT OLSON