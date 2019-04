Weapons and war relics found in anti-Nazi raids

The raids extended to all federal states except Tyrol; in Vienna, there were searches in two apartments. The mission bears no connection to the current political discussion about the far-right Identitarians. House searches cannot simply be carried out when it suits the political climate, say authorities, as they require far too much preparation. The goal of the mission was to take action against neo-Nazism and right-wing radicalism. In 2018, 1600 complaints and more than 1000 far-right crimes were recorded in Austria.