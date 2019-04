Identitarians lash out against Strache

After being pressured to do so by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache has proclaimed he wants nothing to do with the identitarians after initially taking a more apologetic stance. This has now led to numerous right-wing extremists attacking the FPÖ party leader sharply. „The FPÖ are making themselves look completely ridiculous. We will expose the horrendous hypocrisy of Strache‘s latest statements point by point“, wrote Martin Sellner, leader of the Austrian far-right „Generation Identity“, on Twitter.