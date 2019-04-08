  • Alexander Van der Bellen
08.04.2019 14:20

Van der Bellen warns:

„Peace in Europe threatened by nationalism“

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen believes the idea of Europe as a project for peace is in danger. There is a trend towards the less fortunate serving as scapegoats and the propagation of fear-laden images and concepts, and Europe is once again in danger of being consumed by petty nationalism, said the president at the opening ceremony of the tenth Spring Academy at Stift Vorau in Styria. The original goal of Europe and the European Union, which was to enable everyone, including future generations, to live a good life, is increasingly fading out of sight.

But for Van der Bellen, the greatest challenge currently facing us is climate change. „We all know this, but too little is happening. Enough speeches have been made; what we need now is action against the climate crisis. This concerns us all, citizens as well as states.“ Europe’s goal should be to become a global innovation leader in climate protection technologies, a global driver in the necessary transition from the age of fossil fuels and a pioneer for a new sustainable age, said Van der Bellen.

Praise for school strikes for climate
Van der Bellen also praised the „Fridays for Future“ campaign, an international movement created around the Swedish student and climate activist Greta Thunberg. The President expressed deep admiration for the millions of young people around the world who take to the streets almost every week to fight the climate catastrophe.

  • Greta Thunberg, the activist who started the "school strike for climate" campaign
Van der Bellen worried about „technology pushing people out“
Finally, the EU also needs to tackle digital capitalism and digitalization, said Van der Bellen: „Europe must help determine the direction in which digitalization and artificial intelligence will develop. We must not leave it to others“. He is concerned, for example, about increasing digitalization pushing people out of their jobs.

An appeal to Europe
The president appealed to those responsible at the European level: „We must do everything we can to ensure that our fundamental values of democracy, the right to privacy and social coexistence determine the way forward, not simply that which technology allows“. Closer cooperation between EU member states is also necessary, says Van der Bellen, in order to keep up with economic powers like Russia, China and the USA.

  • Alexander Van der Bellen
„Nation states alone too small“
Van der Bellen spoke of a common EU foreign policy or European institutions capable of standing up common foreign policy interests. In some Union states, nationalism is spreading again, but the nation states alone, even Germany, are too small on the world stage to be able to face the challenges posed by the USA, China or Russia, said Van der Bellen.

