„Peace in Europe threatened by nationalism“

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen believes the idea of Europe as a project for peace is in danger. There is a trend towards the less fortunate serving as scapegoats and the propagation of fear-laden images and concepts, and Europe is once again in danger of being consumed by petty nationalism, said the president at the opening ceremony of the tenth Spring Academy at Stift Vorau in Styria. The original goal of Europe and the European Union, which was to enable everyone, including future generations, to live a good life, is increasingly fading out of sight.