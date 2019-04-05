Video: krone.tv
05.04.2019 13:11

Hotspot Nazare

Courageous Driver saves Life of Surfer!

Fearful moments in Nazaré, the most notorious surfing spot in Portugal: There Salvador Villas Boas badly wipes out in a monster wave. Just in an area where the water can easily blow you up onto the rocks. A heroic action (video above) of jetski driver Ramon Laureano rescues the life of the sportsman …

At the very last second, the so-called „safety driver“ arrived on the jetski and prevented even worse. Laureano drove directly into the monster wave and picked up Villas Boas onto the „sled“ (attached to the jetski, the surfer lays down onto it with his board after being picked up).

By this courageous action, he rescued the life of the surfer. Even if both of them were blown up by a wave afterwards. They were extremely lucky to be sufficiently far away from the rocks at that moment. So they were washed onto the shore without getting injured. The scenes have been filmed in the course of a shooting for krone.tv surfing format „8 or 80“ which we do together with Alex Wippel, Austria’s hero in the big waves of Nazaré.

Biggest waves of the world
Nazaré is situated on the Atlantic Coast in Portugal and is renowned as the true surfers’ paradise. The waves breaking here are some of the biggest surfable waves in the world. A place where Ramon Laureano has become a hero by his dauntless rescue mission …

krone.at
krone.at
Pregnant elephant "Numbi" (Bild: APA/DANIEL ZUPANC)

Expected in July

Elephant baby to be born at Schönbrunn Zoo

(Bild: APA_GEORG HOCHMUTH, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)

New rules

Electric scooters soon to be treated as bicycles

(Bild: Florian Hitz, Peter Tomschi, krone.at-Grafik)

One-year-old dead

Her rottweiler killed a toddler: 6 months in jail

(Bild: APA/Roland Schlager, APA/dpa, krone.at-Grafik)

Same as in military

Kickl wants €1.50 wage cap for asylum seekers

Baby goat "Manfred" with police officers (Bild: LPD Wien, krone.at-Grafik)

Rescued by police

Drunk woman brings baby goat to restaurant

Flame

Top 3

(der letzten 72 Stunden)

Gelesen

Kommentiert
1
(Bild: Österreichischer Schachbund)
Sport-Mix
Schach-Großmeisterin Moser 36-jährig verstorben
152.336 mal gelesen
2
(Bild: Slovenské Elektrárne, Klemens Groh, "Krone"-Grafik, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
Informant warnt: In Mochovce droht ein Super-GAU!
150.463 mal gelesen
3
Timmothy Pitzen verschwand 2011. (Bild: AP, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Welt
Vermisster Bub nach acht Jahren wieder aufgetaucht
115.786 mal gelesen
1
(Bild: APA/Hans Punz, APA/dpa/Boris Roessler, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
Null-Toleranz: „Erfolge können sich sehen lassen“
593 mal kommentiert
2
(Bild: APA/AFP/Sakis MITROLIDIS, AP, krone.at-Grafik)
Welt
Migranten wollen aus Griechenland „ausbrechen“
405 mal kommentiert
3
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
Rewe will Öffnungszeiten um 4 Stunden verlängern
371 mal kommentiert

Kommentare

Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).

Newsletter

Desktop Version Impressum
Datenschutz Offenlegung Print