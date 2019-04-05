Courageous Driver saves Life of Surfer!

By this courageous action, he rescued the life of the surfer. Even if both of them were blown up by a wave afterwards. They were extremely lucky to be sufficiently far away from the rocks at that moment. So they were washed onto the shore without getting injured. The scenes have been filmed in the course of a shooting for krone.tv surfing format „8 or 80“ which we do together with Alex Wippel, Austria’s hero in the big waves of Nazaré.