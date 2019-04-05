Hotspot Nazare
Courageous Driver saves Life of Surfer!
Fearful moments in Nazaré, the most notorious surfing spot in Portugal: There Salvador Villas Boas badly wipes out in a monster wave. Just in an area where the water can easily blow you up onto the rocks. A heroic action (video above) of jetski driver Ramon Laureano rescues the life of the sportsman …
At the very last second, the so-called „safety driver“ arrived on the jetski and prevented even worse. Laureano drove directly into the monster wave and picked up Villas Boas onto the „sled“ (attached to the jetski, the surfer lays down onto it with his board after being picked up).
By this courageous action, he rescued the life of the surfer. Even if both of them were blown up by a wave afterwards. They were extremely lucky to be sufficiently far away from the rocks at that moment. So they were washed onto the shore without getting injured. The scenes have been filmed in the course of a shooting for krone.tv surfing format „8 or 80“ which we do together with Alex Wippel, Austria’s hero in the big waves of Nazaré.
Biggest waves of the world
Nazaré is situated on the Atlantic Coast in Portugal and is renowned as the true surfers’ paradise. The waves breaking here are some of the biggest surfable waves in the world. A place where Ramon Laureano has become a hero by his dauntless rescue mission …
