28.000 supporters
Petition for a referendum on CETA fails
Two petitions initiated by EU critic Robert Marschall, one asking for mandatory referendums, and the other demanding a referendum on CETA, have failed miserably. With no more than 27,568 and 28,539 supporters respectively (corresponding to 0.43 and 0.45 percent of the 6,375,395 eligible voters), they remained well below the threshold of 100,000 signatures, which a petition in Austria requires for a formal debate on the subject to take place in parliament. The two petitions have been the least successful in the history of the Second Republic.
Previously, the least popular public petition had been the one against privileges of the Catholic Church, which, in 2013, was signed by 56,673 people or 0.89% of voters. Even that received twice as many declarations of support as the two petitions initiated by Marschall.
The current result is, however, provisional. The final result will be confirmed by the Federal Election Commission on April 10th, after any necessary corrections are made, the Ministry of the Interior has announced.
„Petitions have become pointless“
Initiator Robert Marschall quoted British sociologist Colin Crouch in his reaction to the result and spoke of a „post-democracy“. „After the ÖVP and the FPÖ ignored the 881,000 supporters of the “Don‘t Smoke„ petition, it is clear to many Austrians that petitions have become pointless,“ he stated in a press release.
In 2017, the first petition demanding a referendum on CETA had received more than 560,000 signatures. CETA has already been ratified by parliament, but President Alexander Van der Bellen’s signature is still missing. He is awaiting a ruling from the European Court of Justice.
