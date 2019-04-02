Petition for a referendum on CETA fails

Two petitions initiated by EU critic Robert Marschall, one asking for mandatory referendums, and the other demanding a referendum on CETA, have failed miserably. With no more than 27,568 and 28,539 supporters respectively (corresponding to 0.43 and 0.45 percent of the 6,375,395 eligible voters), they remained well below the threshold of 100,000 signatures, which a petition in Austria requires for a formal debate on the subject to take place in parliament. The two petitions have been the least successful in the history of the Second Republic.