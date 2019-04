Unemployment drops to 4.8% in March

Around 370.000 people in Austria were unemployed in March. This means there are now fewer unemployed people and people in training courses run by the public employment service (Arbeitsmarktservice, AMS). The number of people without a job decreased by 5.4% compared to March 2018, while the number of those in employment training fell by 15.7%. The unemployment rate as defined by Eurostat is currently at 4.8% (March 2018: 5.5%). The Ministry of Social Affairs made the numbers public on Sunday.