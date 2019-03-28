Elephant baby to be born at Schönbrunn Zoo

„Elephants have a gestation period of about 22 months, but dates of birth can fluctuate widely. The baby is expected around mid-July“, says Dagmar Schatter, zoo director. Despite her pregnancy, „Numbi“ is not behaving oddly or proving more difficult. She has not been moody nor shown any unusual food preferences. „But she has already gained a lot of weight and weighs about 2.5 tons. ‚Numbi‘ has already given birth to two baby elephants, ‘Kibo‘ and ‘Tuluba‘, so she is an experienced mother,“ explains elephant keeper Andreas Buberl.