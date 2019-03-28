Expected in July
Elephant baby to be born at Schönbrunn Zoo
Her round belly is glaringly obvious by now - „Numbi“ the elephant is pregnant. She lives at the Viennese Schönbrunn Zoo, where the excitement is palpable. The baby‘s date of birth, however, is still quite uncertain, the zoo announced on Thursday.
„Elephants have a gestation period of about 22 months, but dates of birth can fluctuate widely. The baby is expected around mid-July“, says Dagmar Schatter, zoo director. Despite her pregnancy, „Numbi“ is not behaving oddly or proving more difficult. She has not been moody nor shown any unusual food preferences. „But she has already gained a lot of weight and weighs about 2.5 tons. ‚Numbi‘ has already given birth to two baby elephants, ‘Kibo‘ and ‘Tuluba‘, so she is an experienced mother,“ explains elephant keeper Andreas Buberl.
„Elephants are endangered“
The last elephant birth at Schönbrunn took place almost six years ago. On September 4th, 2013, the birth of little „Iqhwa“ caused a worldwide sensation. She was the first young animal to be conceived via artificial insemination using frozen semen from a wild male. This experiment has now been successfully reproduced in cooperation with the experts at the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Berlin.
The father of the new baby also lives in the Phinda Reserve in South Africa. Schratter explains: „Elephants are endangered and zoos around the world are trying to preserve them. This method offers a chance of enriching the gene pool of elephants in zoos for the sake of preserving the species“.
