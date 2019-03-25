Same as in military
Kickl wants €1.50 wage cap for asylum seekers
Asylum seekers may work only in very restricted fields before their application is approved. In these jobs, until now, they have received wages of up to five euros an hour. Minister of the Interior Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) is planning to change this: he wants to cap hourly wages for asylum seekers at 1.50 euros.
Two and a half years ago, former Minister for Integration Sebastian Kurz caused a massive uproar: back then, he suggested unemployed asylum seekers be required to work by the state, with a remuneration of one euro an hour. The proposal failed because the Social Democrats opposed it, as well as due to legal hurdles. Now, Kurz has become Chancellor, and his Minister of the Interior Herbert Kickl is suggesting a similar plan.
Asylum seekers lack legal recognition as refugees and, as such, their opportunities to enter the labour market are very scarce. They may work in landscape conservation or help out in kitchens or transport operations. Their wages currently vary from municipality to municipality and from organization to organization. Kickl now wants to standardize and cap them at a maximum of 1.50 euros.
„Community or military servants paid much less“
„Currently, asylum seekers receive up to five euros or more per hour. Community or military servants make much less - they should not be worse off than asylum seekers“, says Kickl. He bases his maximum wage limit of 1.50 euros per hour on the monthly allowance for community service, which is mandatory for young Austrian men who are unable or unwilling to complete military service.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has come out in support of the Minister of the Interior, reminding the public that he himself had brought forward a similar proposal. „In a coalition with the Social Democrats, the policy could not be implemented“, adds Kurz. Meanwhile, the opposition is strongly condemning Kickl’s plans. SPÖ, NEOS and the Green party fear wage dumping and suggest raising rather than lowering hourly wages. Government may be reaching a final decision regarding the matter as early as this summer.
