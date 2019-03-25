Kickl wants €1.50 wage cap for asylum seekers

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has come out in support of the Minister of the Interior, reminding the public that he himself had brought forward a similar proposal. „In a coalition with the Social Democrats, the policy could not be implemented“, adds Kurz. Meanwhile, the opposition is strongly condemning Kickl’s plans. SPÖ, NEOS and the Green party fear wage dumping and suggest raising rather than lowering hourly wages. Government may be reaching a final decision regarding the matter as early as this summer.