Austrians are generally happy and optimistic

It seems most Austrians consider themselves lucky fellows. 58 percent of respondents agreed they had had a lot of luck in life until now, and a whopping 74 percent do not regret a single important life decision they have taken. Austrians aren’t just happy, they’re optimistic, too: 38 percent think they’ll be even happier five years from now, while a majority of 52 percent expected to be just as happy as they currently are. So whom do people credit with their state of contentment? Generally speaking, themselves, it would seem: three-quarters of respondents agreed that „everyone makes their own happiness“.