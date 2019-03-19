Recent survey shows:
Austrians are generally happy and optimistic
Four out of five Austrians (81 percent) currently describe themselves as happy, only just under one in five (17 percent) say they‘re unhappy. These are the results of an online survey conducted on the subject by a market research institute. A majority of 59 percent said health, a stable family and a good romantic relationship were the key to their well-being.
Just in time for International Happiness Day on March 20th, this new data shows that Austrians are generally a very happy people. 46 percent of respondents stated their family formed the basis of their personal happiness, 38 percent cited their romantic relationship. Other important factors mentioned by respondents were a nice home (24 percent), fun and joy (23 percent), and financial stability (19 percent). The survey included 516 respondents between the ages of 18 and 69.
It seems most Austrians consider themselves lucky fellows. 58 percent of respondents agreed they had had a lot of luck in life until now, and a whopping 74 percent do not regret a single important life decision they have taken. Austrians aren’t just happy, they’re optimistic, too: 38 percent think they’ll be even happier five years from now, while a majority of 52 percent expected to be just as happy as they currently are. So whom do people credit with their state of contentment? Generally speaking, themselves, it would seem: three-quarters of respondents agreed that „everyone makes their own happiness“.
