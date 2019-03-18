93 million euros
Council Presidency twice as expensive as planned
Austria‘s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2018 cost a total of around 93 million euros, according to the response to a parliamentary inquiry put forth by the Social Democrats (SPÖ). According to deputy party chairman Jörg Leichtfried (SPÖ), this amounts to about double the sum estimated by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Curiously, a spokesperson for the government stated no earlier than Friday that the budget intended for the Council Presidency had not been exhausted.
The Federal Chancellery sent out a statement saying that the budget for the Council Presidency was 42.2 million euros, of which 36.4 million euros had been spent as of December 31st, 2019. However, the ministries incurred total costs of around 56.7 million euros, which were covered by the ministries‘ own budgets. The total cost of the Presidency thus amounted to 93.1 million euros.
Austria’s budget profited, says government
Governmet spokesperson Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal referred to a study by the Institute for Higher Studies, according to which the Council Presidency contributed around 136.9 million euros to Austria‘s gross domestic product and created or secured more than 2,100 jobs.
Harsh criticism from the Social Democrats
The SPÖ highlighted that, prior to the EU presidency, the government had conjectured expenses totalling only 43 million euros. As early as April 2018, however, it had become apparent that total costs of 93 million euros were to be expected - staff costs excluded. By January, the SPÖ even feared costs of „more than 120 million euros“.
