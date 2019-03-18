Council Presidency twice as expensive as planned

Austria‘s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2018 cost a total of around 93 million euros, according to the response to a parliamentary inquiry put forth by the Social Democrats (SPÖ). According to deputy party chairman Jörg Leichtfried (SPÖ), this amounts to about double the sum estimated by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Curiously, a spokesperson for the government stated no earlier than Friday that the budget intended for the Council Presidency had not been exhausted.