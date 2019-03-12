Maurer trial to be repeated, ruling overturned

In the case of former Green politician Sigi Maurer, the Higher Regional Court of Vienna (Oberlandesgericht Wien, OLG) overturned the ruling against the 33-year-old former politician on Tuesday. Maurer had been sued for defamation after she published sexually explicit and offensive messages sent to her on social media and included the name of the account owner. The account owner then sued Sigi Maurer, alleging he had not sent the messages in question and accusing her of defamation. The trial will now have to be repeated.