ÖVP pulls off landslide victory in Salzburg

In the municipal council, the Volkspartei achieved 36.7 percent, gaining 17.3 percentage points and managing to almost double their 2014 election result. This was the ÖVP’s best result since 1945, securing them 16 out of 40 seats in the municipal council. The SPÖ achieved 27% of the vote, meaning they will lose four seats in the council and will now be represented with 11 seats. The Green Party will keep all of their six seats. Both the FPÖ and the NEOS had to take some losses with 8.8% and 5.9% of votes respectively. The Communist Party alliance achieved a surprising 3.8% and will now hold one seat in the municipal council.