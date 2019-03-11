Best result since 1945
ÖVP pulls off landslide victory in Salzburg
The local elections in the federal state of Salzburg on Sunday brought a landslide victory for the ÖVP in the capital of the Bundesland, and the party managed to further expand its supremacy in rural communities. For the first time since World War II, the Volkspartei became the strongest party in a city where Social Democrats had held a majority since 1945. However, it will take a second ballot to decide who will be the next mayor of Salzburg.
Eight candidates had run for mayor, and as expected, two candidates made the final run-off on March 24th: Harald Preuner (ÖVP), the current mayor, as well as Social Democratic deputy mayor Bernhard Auinger.
In the municipal council, the Volkspartei achieved 36.7 percent, gaining 17.3 percentage points and managing to almost double their 2014 election result. This was the ÖVP’s best result since 1945, securing them 16 out of 40 seats in the municipal council. The SPÖ achieved 27% of the vote, meaning they will lose four seats in the council and will now be represented with 11 seats. The Green Party will keep all of their six seats. Both the FPÖ and the NEOS had to take some losses with 8.8% and 5.9% of votes respectively. The Communist Party alliance achieved a surprising 3.8% and will now hold one seat in the municipal council.
ÖVP expands their dominance
Outside of the City of Salzburg, the ÖVP was able to expand its supremacy throughout the federal state. Of the total of 2,134 seats in all municipal offices, 1,153 were allocated to the Volkspartei, which corresponds to an increase of 75 seats. The SPÖ remains the second strongest party, but lost 0.9 percentage points and 13 seats since the last election in 2014.
