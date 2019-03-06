Agreement now reached
Details of planned preventive detention fixed
On Wednesday morning, the government agreed on the details of their plan to allow for preventive detention: Per the government’s plan, officials of the Federal Office for Asylum would be allowed to impose preventive detention on potentially dangerous asylum seekers. A judge would then have to assess the case within 48 hours. The government will now propose this plan to the opposition, whose agreement is necessary for a constitutional change.
Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, Minister of the Interior Herbert Kickl (both FPÖ), Minister of Justice Josef Moser (ÖVP) and State Secretary Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) met on Wednesday morning to discuss the possibility of a preventive detention for asylum seekers. The members of government drew up a paper, which they will now present to the opposition parties.
The legislative change requires two-thirds of the votes in parliament, as it would need to happen on a constitutional level. With their new plan, the governing parties are confident that either SPÖ or NEOS will agree to their proposal. „I hope the opposition will support our plan and help make Austria a little bit safer“, said Kurz after the meeting, alluding to the murder case in Dornbirn which had prompted the debate in the first place.
Detention to be imposed by police officers
If government gets their way, civil servants will be able to impose preventive detention on potentially dangerous migrants, with a judicial assessment following within 48 hours. As Kurz emphasized, this would of course happen „in accordance with Austrian laws, the Human Rights Convention and European law“.
Asked whether civil servants had the necessary competence to make this decision, Kurz said: „The decision will always fall to the police officer who comes into contact with someone who may have just committed a crime and who brings them into custody. Police officers will be the first to take action.“ Kurz trusts members of the police force will be able to judge relevant situations accurately.
Judge to take final decision
Within two weeks of imposing preventive detention, a judge would provide a final assessment on whether to prolong the detention and whether to impose „complementary measures“, such as deradicalization programs, explained Minister of Justice Josef Moser (ÖVP). The maximum length for preventive detention would be six months, with exceptions to be made only in special cases.
In accordance with the EU directive on the reception of asylum seekers, preventive detention would only be imposed if there is a „genuine and serious threat to public order or national security“, „for the shortest period of time necessary“, and in observance of the principle of proportionality. Each individual case would be examined comprehensively, says the government.
