Waltz and glamour
A look back at the Opera Ball of 2019
Every year, the Opera Ball is the highlight of the Viennese ball season. Beautiful gowns, an incredible location and celebrities from the worlds of art, culture, politics and business mingling and dancing together: On Thursday, February 28th, the Viennese State Opera opened its doors once again for what Austrians know to be the most beautiful ball in the world.
The spectacle was yet again completely sold out. Star soprano Anna Netrebko performed alongside her husband Yusif Eyvazov to open the show. She sang „Il bacio“ by Luigi Arditi, while her husband performed the world-famous aria „Nessun dorma“ by Giacomo Puccini from „Turandot“. The two singers finished off with a duet of „O soave fanciulla“ by Puccini from „La Boheme“. As every year, guests also enjoyed an opening performance by the 144 debutantes, who presented a sophisticated, but obviously well-rehearsed choreography.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was, of course, in attendance; his partner Susanne Thier stunned in a beautiful red gown. As his guest of honor, Kurz chose the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, who attended with his wife Zorica. While the chancellor vowed to be as good a host as possible, he was hesitant about dancing, stating one should be aware of one’s weaknesses.
Philippa Strache, wife of Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, raised some eyebrows with her choice of a white gown: Traditionally, the color white is reserved for debutantes at Austrian balls. Vice-Chancellor Strache attended the ball with Serbian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ivica Dacic as well as Hungarian Chancellery Minister Gergely Gulyas, while the Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl invited Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek. President Alexander van der Bellen was in attendance with his wife Doris Schmiedauer as well as his guest of honor Auma Obama, a sociologist and author who also happens to be the half-sister of the former President of the United States, Barack Obama.
Singer and European Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst attended upon invitation by Minister of Justice Josef Moser, as a testimonial for a united Europe and a reminder to the public to participate in the European elections in May. Wurst attracted attention in a skintight, low-cut white gown and a completely bald head.
And of course, the Opera ball would not be complete without Austrian starlet Richard Lugner and his celebrity guest, who, this year, was none other than supermodel „The Body“ Elle Macpherson. Macpherson stunned in a black dress by the British label Nevana.
