Niessl hands over to Doskozil after 18 years

Doskozil now leads a coalition between SPÖ and FPÖ. „It is very important to me to be a governor for everyone in Burgenland, to be there for the entire population and to bring people together. I don’t want to have discussions about north versus south, left versus right, about party politics or red versus black, I want to be a governor who covers all areas of life, for all people, for all problems“, said Doskozil in a press statement.