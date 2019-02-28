  • Hans Peter Doskozil (left) and Hans Niessl
    Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER
28.02.2019 17:21

„Perfect successor“

Niessl hands over to Doskozil after 18 years

Hans Niessl (SPÖ) officially left his office as the governor of Burgenland on Thursday. In a ceremony in the state parliament, Niessl handed over to his successor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), who was voted into office by 20 of the 33 members of parliament present. Niessl left the position after more than 18 years in office.

Doskozil now leads a coalition between SPÖ and FPÖ. „It is very important to me to be a governor for everyone in Burgenland, to be there for the entire population and to bring people together. I don’t want to have discussions about north versus south, left versus right, about party politics or red versus black, I want to be a governor who covers all areas of life, for all people, for all problems“, said Doskozil in a press statement.

  • The outgoing governor of Burgenland, Hans Niessl, and his successor Hans Peter Doskozil
    Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER

Niessl honored as „architect of the state“
At the farewell ceremony, Niessl was praised for having turned Burgenland into a modern, dynamic state that has found international recognition. A „great figure“ was said to be leaving politics to face new challenges. Representatives of all state parliamentary groups thanked the outgoing governor.

  • Niessl is given a proper farewell in his homestate of Burgenland
    Bild: APA/ROBERT JAEGER

Niessl himself acknowledged „a tad of melancholy“, but highlighted his gratitude for having been allowed to lead a wonderful state for 18 years and to contribute to its development. He thanked his long-standing team and was sent off with a standing ovation.

