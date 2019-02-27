After court sentence
Farmers close off alpine pastures to the public
An alpine farmer from Tyrol was sentenced to pay a fine of 490,000 euros after his cows trampled a German hiker to death. Austria‘s farmers and pasture owners are now concerned the same thing may happen to them. Many have already decided to take drastic measures, closing down those parts of hiking trails which cross their pastures.
The dramatic scenes took place five years ago in Pinnistal. A German hiker was on the trail with her dog when some cows suddenly attacked her. The woman was trampled to death. Her relatives sued for damages. Last week, the verdict was passed: the farmer who owned the cows was sentenced to pay € 490,000 in damages. The court justified its decision with the argument that the farmer could have prevented the accident by fencing in the area where his cows grazed.
Tourism and farming likely to clash
„One consequence of this could be that farmers no longer allow hikers to cross their ground. This would mean that many hiking destinations would no longer be accessible and many mountain tours would no longer be possible“, the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce points out.
Indeed, farmers are closing down their grounds to the public. Some alpine pasture owners have taken to social media to announce their decision. „From now on, there is an absolute ban on anyone entering my alpine pastures in the Nock area,“ one farmer wrote on Facebook. He could not afford to pay such amounts in damages, continued the alpine farmer.
The farmer sentenced to the horrendous payment plans to appeal, but should the verdict be upheld, tourism and alpine farming might no longer be able to coexist as comfortably. Indeed, the Chamber of Agriculture has recommended all farmers carefully consider whether they want to allow hiking on their pastures.
Kommentare
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.