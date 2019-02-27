  • Bild: APA/BARBARA GINDL
27.02.2019 16:48

After court sentence

Farmers close off alpine pastures to the public

An alpine farmer from Tyrol was sentenced to pay a fine of 490,000 euros after his cows trampled a German hiker to death. Austria‘s farmers and pasture owners are now concerned the same thing may happen to them. Many have already decided to take drastic measures, closing down those parts of hiking trails which cross their pastures.

The dramatic scenes took place five years ago in Pinnistal. A German hiker was on the trail with her dog when some cows suddenly attacked her. The woman was trampled to death. Her relatives sued for damages. Last week, the verdict was passed: the farmer who owned the cows was sentenced to pay € 490,000 in damages. The court justified its decision with the argument that the farmer could have prevented the accident by fencing in the area where his cows grazed.

Tourism and farming likely to clash
„One consequence of this could be that farmers no longer allow hikers to cross their ground. This would mean that many hiking destinations would no longer be accessible and many mountain tours would no longer be possible“, the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce points out.

  Hiking on alpine pastures may become more difficult if the contentious verdict is upheld.
    Hiking on alpine pastures may become more difficult if the contentious verdict is upheld.
Indeed, farmers are closing down their grounds to the public. Some alpine pasture owners have taken to social media to announce their decision. „From now on, there is an absolute ban on anyone entering my alpine pastures in the Nock area,“ one farmer wrote on Facebook. He could not afford to pay such amounts in damages, continued the alpine farmer.

The farmer sentenced to the horrendous payment plans to appeal, but should the verdict be upheld, tourism and alpine farming might no longer be able to coexist as comfortably. Indeed, the Chamber of Agriculture has recommended all farmers carefully consider whether they want to allow hiking on their pastures.

