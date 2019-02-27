Farmers close off alpine pastures to the public

The dramatic scenes took place five years ago in Pinnistal. A German hiker was on the trail with her dog when some cows suddenly attacked her. The woman was trampled to death. Her relatives sued for damages. Last week, the verdict was passed: the farmer who owned the cows was sentenced to pay € 490,000 in damages. The court justified its decision with the argument that the farmer could have prevented the accident by fencing in the area where his cows grazed.