Kickl introduces plan for „preventive detention“

Kickl’s idea is to detain dangerous asylum seekers preventively in a reform to the asylum system, which, he emphasizes, would remain in accordance with EU law. The plan was prompted by the murder of an official in Dornbirn in which the main suspect was an asylum seeker with a criminal record. This man, according to Kickl, could not legally have been detained prior to the murder. „This is a legislative gap, and the gap must be closed“, said Kickl. He wants to detain asylum seekers preventively, even when they have not committed a crime, if a risk analysis suggests they pose a particular threat.