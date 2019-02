How Brits in Austria can prepare for Brexit

Turner does expect that a Brexit deal will be reached in time for March 29th. „Prime Minister May has been in Brussels this week discussing the possibility of a deal with the Commission, and British experts are in Brussels all week this week. We‘re expecting to get a deal which will enjoy the support of the House of Commons.“, says Turner. However, preparations are also being made for a no-deal situation, which remains a possible outcome. In this case, the UK is working closely with the Austrian government to ensure the rights of British expatriates are protected.