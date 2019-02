Arroganz-Anfall! Ronaldo verspottet Atletico

Juventus' Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri (L) gives instructions to Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo as he prepares to enter the pitch to replace Juventus' German midfielder Sami Khedira (not pictured) during the Italian Serie A football Match Atalanta Bergamo vs Juventus on December 26, 2018 at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Bild: AFP or licensors