Ahead of Trump meeting
Kurz meets Mike Pompeo to kick off his US visit
Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) kicked off his first official visit to the United States on Tuesday evening. He is set to meet President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. The first item on his agenda was a dinner with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, where the two covered, among other things, the situation in the Middle East.
About the Middle East conflict, Kurz stated that „the US is working on a solution and will likely present a proposal within the next six months“, which he welcomes. Kurz also spoke of an „interesting exchange on international and geopolitical issues“. He did admit, however, that the US and Austria are divided on many issues, referencing climate policy and trade as examples. Kurz had already stressed in the run-up to his visit that the focus would be on those topics „where we have different views, such as the fight against climate change, the fight against protectionism and for fair and equitable trade in the interest of the Austrian economy, as well as global issues such as the dismantling of nuclear weapons“.
Opposition criticizes Kurz for his stance
Ahead of his visit, Kurz had stated in an interview that certain aspects of Trump’s foreign policy were „very successful“. NEOS candidate for the European Parliament, Claudia Gamon, called on the chancellor to stand up to Trump. „Instead of praising Donald Trump‘s catastrophic and erratic foreign policy, Kurz must finally stand up to him and his anti-European policies,“ Gamon said on Tuesday.
The NEOS expect a „comprehensive report to parliament“ after the chancellor‘s return. „We are curious as to whether Kurz will use his time in the White House only as a photo-op, or whether he will make it clear to Trump that his protectionist and aggressive policies are a lose-lose for everyone“.
Socialist party leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner (SPÖ) also criticized Kurz’s praise of Trump, calling it „extremely dangerous for democracy and global peace“.
Kurz to meet Trump on Wednesday
A one-on-one hour-long talk between Kurz and Trump is set to take place in the White House on Wednesday. Kurz wants to focus on trade relations in order to prevent a trade war between the US and the European Union. Kurz and Trump are then expected to speak to the press about their meeting in the Oval Office. Kurz will also meet with representatives of Jewish organizations in Washington. To conclude his visit, the chancellor is invited to a dinner at the home of Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who, in his political work, focuses on the Middle East conflict.
