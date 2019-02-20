Kurz meets Mike Pompeo to kick off his US visit

About the Middle East conflict, Kurz stated that „the US is working on a solution and will likely present a proposal within the next six months“, which he welcomes. Kurz also spoke of an „interesting exchange on international and geopolitical issues“. He did admit, however, that the US and Austria are divided on many issues, referencing climate policy and trade as examples. Kurz had already stressed in the run-up to his visit that the focus would be on those topics „where we have different views, such as the fight against climate change, the fight against protectionism and for fair and equitable trade in the interest of the Austrian economy, as well as global issues such as the dismantling of nuclear weapons“.