  • Jesus on the cross in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna
    Jesus on the cross in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna
    Bild: APA/Roland Schlager
19.02.2019 14:00

Change to:

German

Work to end at 2 p.m.

Good Friday to become „half a holiday“

The government parties have now agreed on a compromise: half of Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, will be declared a public holiday. The ruling will take effect starting this year, where Good Friday is on April 19th.   

The compromise grants half a day off to everyone, from 2 p.m. onwards. For evangelicals, this is a change for the worse as the entire day used to be a public holiday for them. The aim in negotiating the compromise was to make as few changes as possible to the status quo, government parties ÖVP and FPÖ have stated.

  • Bild: APA/HERBERT PFARRHOFER

It seems none of the stakeholders are fully satisfied with the compromise. The Chamber of Labour has issued a statement calling the regulation „disrespectful toward employees“, criticizing it would only grant a quarter of a day off work. The Economic Chamber worries the regulation will mean a massive additional burden on all industries, and has demanded companies be compensated for the financial strain.

  • Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER

As previously reported, Austria had to change its policy regarding Good Friday due to a ruling by the European Court of Justice. Previously, Good Friday was a public holiday only for members of an evangelical or the Old Catholic Church. This amounts to discrimination on religious grounds, ruled the Court, prompting the change.

Damita Pressl
Damita Pressl
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)

Turning assistants:

Vienna offers aid, but only if state chips in

(Bild: Patrick Pleul)

New holidays from 2020

Government agrees on autumn holiday provision

(Bild: Markus Tschepp, thinkstockphotos.com, krone.at-Grafik)

SPÖ & NEOS oppose idea

Kickl wants possibility of preventive detention

(Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU, krone.at-Grafik. stock.adobe.com)

More and more people

Population of Austria grows to 8.86 million

(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

To unify regulations

States working on framework against online hate

Ähnliche Themen:
ÖVPFPÖ
Flame

Top 3

(der letzten 72 Stunden)

Gelesen

Kommentiert
1
(Bild: picturedesk.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Video Stars & Society
Karl Lagerfeld ist tot
111.385 mal gelesen
2
(Bild: Gruppe SMF (Sofortmaßnahmen))
Wien
Sexbusse gestoppt, 108 Anzeigen in einer Nacht
104.415 mal gelesen
3
Die Supermarktfiliale in Günselsdorf wurde Schauplatz eines Raubüberfalls mit Geiselnahme. (Bild: APA/THOMAS LENGER/MONATSREVUE.AT)
Niederösterreich
Supermarkt-Überfall: Schüsse, Geiseln genommen
99.814 mal gelesen
1
(Bild: Hauptverband der Sozialversicherungsträger, APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
Foto auf E-Card: SPÖ/NEOS vermissen Datenschutz
749 mal kommentiert
2
Rücktritt des Kärntner Grünen-Sprecher Matthias Köchl nach seiner Festnahme in Italien (Bild: AFP, Uta Rojsek-Wiedergut, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
Festnahme: Grünen-Sprecher Köchl zurückgetreten!
603 mal kommentiert
3
Italienische Polizisten bei einer Kontrolle (Symbolbild) (Bild: AFP)
Kärnten
Migrant im Pkw: Grüner als mutmaßlicher Schlepper?
577 mal kommentiert

Kommentare

Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).

Desktop Version Impressum
Datenschutz Offenlegung Print