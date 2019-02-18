Turning assistants:
Vienna offers aid, but only if state chips in
A government summit on truck security is set to take place on Tuesday, after a terrible accident in Vienna‘s third district Wien-Landstraße that cost a nine-year-old boy his life. In the lead-up to the summit, the City of Vienna and the Economic Chamber are calling on minister of infrastructure Norbert Hofer (FPÖ) to make turning assistants compulsory for trucks.
The City of Vienna is prepared to support the regulation with funds of € 1,000,000 - predicated on additional funding coming from the federal state. Maria Vassilakou from the Green Party, the city councilor responsible for transport, stated in a press conference: „The summit must go above and beyond a nice chat“. She demanded that Hofer establish a legal framework to force truck owners to refit their trucks with turning assistants. This would require financial support for entrepreneurs, Vassilakou went on to state.
The City of Vienna and the Viennese Economic Chamber have agreed to provide one million euros in funding, but only if the federal state agrees to cover the remaining costs. According to the president of the Viennese Economic Chamber, the total cost of equipping all trucks registered in Vienna with turning assistants would amount to around ten million euros.
Turning assistants are advanced drive-assistance systems that are built into most modern trucks. They monitor opposing traffic and brake the car in critical situations. This helps prevent accidents caused by truck drivers overlooking cyclists or pedestrians in their blind spot. Currently, about 8,000 trucks are registered in Vienna, one-fifth of which already have a turning assistant system in place. Refitting a single truck with a turning assistant costs around 1,000 to 2,500 euros.
Kommentare
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.