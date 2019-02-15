  • Bild: Markus Tschepp, thinkstockphotos.com, krone.at-Grafik
15.02.2019

SPÖ & NEOS oppose idea

Kickl wants possibility of preventive detention

After the stabbing of a public official in Dornbirn, minister of the interior Herbert Kickl from the right-wing Freedom Party (FPÖ) has demanded the possibility of preventive detention for dangerous asylum seekers. Current law does not allow for such a possibility; however, Kickl is planning to present the necessary constitutional changes to the Austrian parliament.

In the case of a stabbing in Dornbirn, the suspect was a Turkish national who had applied for asylum in Austria despite previously having been banned from the entire Schengen area. The suspect was not classified as a flight risk, and therefore was not detained during the pending asylum procedure, despite the man’s criminal record and upright entry ban.

Kickl wants to facilitate assessments of threat
Per Kickl’s plans, the procedure surrounding asylum requests would change significantly. When someone files for asylum in Austria, an assessment of threat would be drawn up, based on, for example, research in databases, information about their home country or information drawn from the person’s online presence. Based on the results of such an assessment and if necessary, measures such as preventive detention would be possible.

Opposition parties send Kickl packing
For such a procedure to be legally permissible, it would take a change in the Austrian constitution, which requires the approval of two-thirds of parliament. The government would therefore need at least one opposition party on their side. This seems unlikely, as both the Social Democrats (SPÖ) and the liberal NEOS have been vocal in rejecting the proposal. The law at present already allows for detaining dangerous individuals, the opposition parties maintain, and accuse Kickl of not making full use of existing legal possibilities in the Dornbirn case. „Kickl needs to finally start doing his job“, said deputy party chairman of the SPÖ, Jörg Leichtfried.

