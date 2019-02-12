  • Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU, krone.at-Grafik. stock.adobe.com
12.02.2019 17:00

Change to:

German

More and more people:

Population of Austria grows to 8.86 million

On January 1st, 2019, no fewer than 8,859,992 people were living in Austria. Compared to January 1st, 2018, that is an increase of 37,725 people, or 0.43 percent. Population growth in Austria is largely due to an increased influx of people from other EU countries. In early 2019, 1,439,401 foreign nationals were living in Austria, making up 16.2 percent of the total population.

Population growth has, however, slowed down - in 2017, the number of inhabitants increased by 0.56 percent. Last year’s 0.43 percent growth rate was the lowest in the past seven years, confirms the Austrian statistical office Statistik Austria. The average population growth rate between 2012 and 2017 amounted to about 0.8 percent.

  • Bild: stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik

Vorarlberg and Upper Austria growing fastest
For the first time in almost a decade, Vienna was not the federal state with the highest growth rate. In 2018, Vorarlberg grew fastest, with a growth rate of 0.63 percent, followed by Upper Austria with 0.59 percent. Carinthia’s population, on the other hand, barely grew at all.

  • Out of all nine federal states, Vorarlberg had the highest population growth in 2018.
    Out of all nine federal states, Vorarlberg had the highest population growth in 2018.
    Bild: Wikipedia/Kauk0r

Foreign nationals live mostly in Vienna
Vienna has by far the highest rate of people with non-Austrian citizenship, and the Viennese population comprises 30.2 percent foreign nationals. Vorarlberg follows the capital with a rate of 17.8 percent, then comes Salzburg with 17.2 percent. The three most frequent non-Austrian nationalities in Austria are German, Serbian and Turkish.

Damita Pressl
Damita Pressl
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

To unify regulations

States working on framework against online hate

(Bild: Maurice Shourot)

Cold-blooded revenge

Man stabs official who banned him from Schengen

(Bild: APA/KEYSTONE/GIAN EHRENZELLER, AFP, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)

Date set for February

Chancellor Kurz to visit President Donald Trump

(Bild: ORF)

Sticking her neck out

NEOS candidate Gamon calls neutrality “outdated”

(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

After year-long debate

Schools to have uniform autumn holidays from 2020

Flame

Top 3

(der letzten 72 Stunden)

Gelesen

Kommentiert
1
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
Medien
Nazi-Lied-Experte doziert jetzt über Gabalier-Hits
222.164 mal gelesen
2
(Bild: Schiel Andreas)
Österreich
Frau auf offener Straße in den Kopf geschossen!
203.911 mal gelesen
3
Für Melanie A. gab es keine Rettung mehr. (Bild: Imre Antal, zVg, krone.at-Grafik)
Niederösterreich
Mutter verunglückt auf Weg zu Arzt mit Auto
133.744 mal gelesen
1
(Bild: APA, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
SPÖ schießt sich auf „EU-feindliche“ FPÖ ein
927 mal kommentiert
2
(Bild: APA/Herbert Neubauer)
Österreich
Sexualstraftäter darf im Parlament auftreten!
570 mal kommentiert
3
(Bild: Schiel Andreas)
Österreich
Frau auf offener Straße in den Kopf geschossen!
550 mal kommentiert

Kommentare

Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).

Desktop Version Impressum
Datenschutz Offenlegung Print