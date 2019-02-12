Population of Austria grows to 8.86 million

On January 1st, 2019, no fewer than 8,859,992 people were living in Austria. Compared to January 1st, 2018, that is an increase of 37,725 people, or 0.43 percent. Population growth in Austria is largely due to an increased influx of people from other EU countries. In early 2019, 1,439,401 foreign nationals were living in Austria, making up 16.2 percent of the total population.