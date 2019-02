States working on framework against online hate

If you insult someone in Austria, you won’t get the same punishment in every federal state. In some states, you even get away scot-free. This is a problem, especially when it comes to fighting online hate speech. The government has previously announced they want to ban complete anonymity in the digital space; now, to support the fight, federal states want to agree on penalties for defamation on the internet. With uniform regulations in place, the location of perpetrators’ IP address will no longer matter in cases of online bullying or harassment.