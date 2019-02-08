  • Bild: Maurice Shourot

Cold-blooded revenge

08.02.2019 14:02

Man stabs official who banned him from Schengen

A case of cold-blooded murder has shocked the nation this week as a 33-year-old man stabbed a 50-year-old public official in the district administration building in Dornbirn, Vorarlberg.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the crime scene. The suspected murderer was born in Vorarlberg and known to the police. His criminal record featured counts of drug abuse, burglary and grievous bodily harm, and he had previously served time in prison. In 2009, the Turkish national was banned from the entire Schengen area; this ban was signed by none other than the head of the social welfare office stabbed to death this week.

  • Traces of blood in the snow after the tragic incident in Dornbirn
    Traces of blood in the snow after the tragic incident in Dornbirn
    Bild: Maurice Shourot

Despite the prohibition of entry, the 33-year-old was able to enter Austria illegally in January of this year and file for asylum. He claims he had been part of a Kurdish militia in Turkey and was being prosecuted for having fought against Turkish armed forces.

  • Die Bezirkshauptmannschaft Dornbirn wurde zum Tatort.
    Die Bezirkshauptmannschaft Dornbirn wurde zum Tatort.
    Bild: APA/Maurice Shourot

Police say the case is a cold-blooded, premeditated act of revenge. The suspect is showing no signs of remorse.

  • Bild: APA/Maurice Shourot

The case has prompted a discussion about security precautions in official buildings all over the country. Especially Vorarlberg is set to tighten security, with trained staff guarding relevant buildings until screening gates can be installed next week. „We assumed until now that such measures were not necessary“, said the governor of Vorarlberg, Markus Wallner, „but this has fundamentally changed.“

Damita Pressl
Damita Pressl
(Bild: APA/KEYSTONE/GIAN EHRENZELLER, AFP, stock.adobe.com, krone.at-Grafik)

Date set for February

Chancellor Kurz to visit President Donald Trump

(Bild: ORF)

Sticking her neck out

NEOS candidate Gamon calls neutrality “outdated”

(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

After year-long debate

Schools to have uniform autumn holidays from 2020

Social Democrat members of parliament in the assembly room (Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)

For the sixth time

Kickl faces motion of no confidence

(Bild: Hauptverband der Sozialversicherungsträger, APA/HARALD SCHNEIDER, krone.at-Grafik)

To prevent abuse:

Social security cards to feature photos of holders

Ähnliche Themen:
DornbirnVorarlberg
Flame

Top 3

(der letzten 72 Stunden)

Gelesen

Kommentiert
1
Für das 50 Jahre alte Opfer kam in der BH Dornbirn jede Hilfe zu spät, der Mann erlag noch an Ort und Stelle seinen schweren Verletzungen. (Bild: Dornbirner Seniorenbund, APA/Maurice Shourot, krone.at-Grafik)
Vorarlberg
Grausamer Beamten-Mord, Abschiebung aber unmöglich
141.937 mal gelesen
2
(Bild: Stefan Ruef, Kronen Zeitung (Archivbild))
Österreich
Muslime wollen „Islam“ in die Zeugnisse klagen
136.080 mal gelesen
3
(Bild: APA/zeitungsfoto.at/Daniel Liebl, Google Maps, krone.at-Grafik)
Wien
Toter Amokfahrer (43) war Serienkrimineller
127.220 mal gelesen
1
Innenminister Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) hofft nach dem Mord in Dornbirn auf eine "Abrechnung" seitens der Bevölkerung bei der EU-Wahl. (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH, APA/Maurice Shourot, krone.at-Grafik)
Österreich
„Bieten keinen Schutz für Banditen aus aller Welt“
692 mal kommentiert
2
(Bild: stock.adobe.com (Symbolbild))
Welt
„Großteil der Migranten hat kein Interesse“
578 mal kommentiert
3
(Bild: APA/MAURICE SHOUROT)
Vorarlberg
Nach Beamten-Mord: Bruder tauchte in Behörde auf!
576 mal kommentiert

Kommentare

Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB).

Desktop Version Impressum
Datenschutz Offenlegung Print