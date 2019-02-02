NEOS candidate Gamon calls neutrality “outdated”

An unpopular opinion

The country’s permanent neutrality is a central tenet of Austrian law and is set forth in the constitution. In particular, the constitutional law on the neutrality of Austria states that the country will never join a military alliance or allow foreign states to establish military bases on its territory. The Austrian parliament enacted the declaration of neutrality in 1955; it was a political consequence of the allied occupation of the country after World War II. In a 2018 survey, 73 percent of respondents stated the principle of neutrality was still relevant today, while no more than 20% disagreed.