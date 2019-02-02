  • Bild: ORF

Sticking her neck out

02.02.2019 20:20

NEOS candidate Gamon calls neutrality “outdated”

In an interview with the Austrian broadcasting corporation (ORF), NEOS top candidate for the European elections, Claudia Gamon, raised a few eyebrows with her comments on Austrian neutrality.

Her party believes Austria’s doctrine of neutrality to be „outdated“, Gamon stated in the interview, adding that the NEOS’ vision includes a European army as well as taxes raised directly by Brussels. The party envisions a United States of Europe, Gamon said. She went on to explain that Europe needs a strong position on the world stage against the United States, Russia and China.

  • Claudia Gamon with TV presenter Armin Wolf
    Claudia Gamon with TV presenter Armin Wolf
    Bild: ORF

An unpopular opinion
The country’s permanent neutrality is a central tenet of Austrian law and is set forth in the constitution. In particular, the constitutional law on the neutrality of Austria states that the country will never join a military alliance or allow foreign states to establish military bases on its territory. The Austrian parliament enacted the declaration of neutrality in 1955; it was a political consequence of the allied occupation of the country after World War II. In a 2018 survey, 73 percent of respondents stated the principle of neutrality was still relevant today, while no more than 20% disagreed.

