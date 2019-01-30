Austria’s Eurovision Song Contest 2019 act chosen

Up-and-coming

Paenda’s real name is Gabriela Horn and she holds degrees in both jazz and pop music. The 31-year-old artist played in several bands before kicking off her solo career. Her debut album „Evolution I“ came out in February of 2018. She writes her own lyrics, composes her own songs and plays the instrumentals for her recordings. Her second album „Evolution II“ is set to come out in April and features the Eurovision track „Limits“. The song will be released in the coming weeks.

