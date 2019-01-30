Could she win it?
Austria’s Eurovision Song Contest 2019 act chosen
The Viennese artist Paenda will represent Austria at Eurovision 2019 in Tel Aviv with her track „Limits“.
Austria has announced their contestant for the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv. The Viennese electro pop artist Paenda will represent the country, performing her song „Limits“, the Austrian broadcasting corporation ORF has announced Tuesday.
Up-and-coming
Paenda’s real name is Gabriela Horn and she holds degrees in both jazz and pop music. The 31-year-old artist played in several bands before kicking off her solo career. Her debut album „Evolution I“ came out in February of 2018. She writes her own lyrics, composes her own songs and plays the instrumentals for her recordings. Her second album „Evolution II“ is set to come out in April and features the Eurovision track „Limits“. The song will be released in the coming weeks.
Dare to Dream
This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Tel Aviv in May. The motto of this year’s contest is „Dare to Dream“. 42 countries will be taking part in the competition, with semi-finals set for May 14th and May 16th and the grand finale on May 18th.
