After 20% failure rate
Shorter problems, new grading scale for math exams
More than a fifth of students at secondary schools failed their final mathematics exam last year. Now, the ministry of education has presented some changes to the examination guidelines to prevent future fiascos.
The Matura exam in mathematics is set to change starting next exam session in May of 2019. Exam papers will feature shorter and more concise word problems, students will gain half a point for answers in which the reasoning is correct, but the calculations are wrong, and they will have more time to solve certain problems.
Heinz Faßmann (ÖVP), minister of education, presented these changes on Monday, stating: „The exam does not need to become easier, but it should be fairer to students.“ The measures were prompted by the results in May of 2018, where 22 percent of students at general secondary schools and 19 percent of students at vocational secondary schools failed the written mathematics examination.
The Matura, the Austrian school leaving qualification, was centralized in 2015. In the years prior, schools were free to set their own exam questions and schedules. This led to inconsistent standards and meant leaving qualifications from different schools were not necessarily equivalent. However, the new centralized Matura was not well received by everyone and, since its introduction, it has repeatedly prompted criticism by students, teachers and parents alike.
