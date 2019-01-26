New study says:
Austrians rise early, but they‘re happy anyway
How does the average Austrian spend their day? The researchers at marketagent.com have looked into the question, conducted a study, and found some answers.
On average, Austrian alarm clocks go off at 06:30 a.m. on a weekday, at which point about half of us start our day feeling positive. The very first thing a third of Austrians do after waking up is go to the toilet, while ten percent start the coffee machine and a whopping 20 percent grab their smartphone very first thing in the morning. Even before leaving the house, Austrian women manage to crush stereotypes: they take only about 15 minutes in the bathroom each morning, which is only 3 minutes more than their male counterparts.
Sixty-three percent of people take the car to work, and about a third report feeling stressed at work. Fourteen percent even said they consider quitting their job at least once on an average workday. Half of women and only 10 percent of men bear the main responsibility for childcare. The average household in Austria has to deal with two hours of chores a day, and only about 17 percent of respondents in the study said they managed to squeeze in exercise into their day.
The average bedtime in the country is 11 p.m., at which point seven out of ten people turn in feeling content. Less than 2 percent of respondents said they go to bed grumpy.
