Freedom Party wants to cap political donations

The Freedom Party (Freiheitliche Partei Österreichs, FPÖ) has suggested outlawing large donations to political parties, proposing a cap at € 3,500. Such a ban would hit the FPÖ’s coalition partner, the Austrian People’s Party (Österreichische Volkspartei, ÖVP), the hardest. During the campaign for the parliamentary elections of 2017, the People’s Party received over 2 million euros in donations, of which 1.2 million came from major contributions. The New Austria and Liberal Forum (Das Neue Österreich und Liberales Forum, NEOS) would also suffer; almost 80 percent of their campaign contributions in 2017 were higher than € 3,500.