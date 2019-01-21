ÖVP announces candidates for the EU election

In Austria, voters will head to the polls on May 26th to elect their representatives in the European Parliament (EP). The EP is the only parliamentary institution of the European Union where citizens elect their delegates directly. However, voters cast their ballot for a national political party rather than a candidate. The parties then decide whom to send to Strasbourg based on candidates’ ranking within the party as well as their number of preference votes. Austria holds 19 seats in the European Parliament; these are allocated to the parties according to their number of votes.